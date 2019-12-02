Affidavit: Pistol found in potato chip bag, suspect also wearing bulletproof vest at time of arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A St. Louis, Missouri man is behind bars after police found a loaded pistol in a potato chip bag during a traffic stop in Brookland.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on Nov. 29, Jason Tyler, 37, was pulled over Brookland police for speeding.
The officer approached and confirmed all of the passengers in the car, and discovered Tyler had a warrant out of Marked Tree for larceny.
The affidavit states that Tyler was wearing a bulletproof vest when officers were patting him down, and also found a small bag of marijuana, a bottle of Dormin (over the counter sleeping aid), and a small bag of crack cocaine.
Police say when they asked Tyler about any weapons in the car, he finally admitted to having a loaded pistol in a potato chip bag under the passenger seat.
Police found the gun, and also suspected heroin.
Tyler is charged with possession of meth or cocaine, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Judge Tommy Fowler set Tyler’s bond at $175,000.
