Arkansans spending more to fill their gas tanks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While the national average fell nearly 2 cents last week, gas prices in Arkansas ticked up ever so slightly.
According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose 0.3 cents in the last week to an average price of $2.29. That’s 17.1 cents higher than what Arkansas motorists paid last year.
The lowest price in the state as of Monday, Dec. 2, is $2.06/gallon, while the most expensive is $2.87/gallon, a difference of 81 cents per gallon.
Meanwhile, the national average fell 1.6 cents last week to an average of $2.58/gallon.
Despite the drop, motorists nationwide spent more to fill their tanks than they did in 2018.
“The nation’s average gasoline price on Thanksgiving was slightly higher than expected,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While prices are now notably higher than a year ago, I’d place much of the ‘blame’ on a strong U.S. economy and continued optimism with some sort of U.S. and China trade tie-up will be wrapped up.”
