Bridge replacement requires long-term closure of Highway 141

McDOUGAL, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) said Monday a bridge replacement in Clay County will require them to close State Highway 141 for several months.
ArDOT plans to close the highway about a half-mile south of the intersection of State Highway 141 and U.S. Highway 62 in McDougal.
Crews plan to remove and replace the bridge over the Little Cache River Ditch.
The road, according to a news release, will be closed until mid-2020.
