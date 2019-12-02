Bridge replacement requires long-term closure of Highway 141

Bridge replacement requires long-term closure of Highway 141
(Source: KEYC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 2, 2019 at 9:08 AM CST - Updated December 2 at 9:08 AM

McDOUGAL, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) said Monday a bridge replacement in Clay County will require them to close State Highway 141 for several months.

ArDOT plans to close the highway about a half-mile south of the intersection of State Highway 141 and U.S. Highway 62 in McDougal.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) said Monday a bridge replacement in Clay County will require them to close State Highway 141 for several months.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) said Monday a bridge replacement in Clay County will require them to close State Highway 141 for several months. (Source: Google Maps)

Crews plan to remove and replace the bridge over the Little Cache River Ditch.

The road, according to a news release, will be closed until mid-2020.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.