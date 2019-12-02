Caraway police say phone lines spoofed, do not pay anything over the phone

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Caraway is warning residents not to send any kind of money over the phone to pay a warrant.
Caraway Mayor Bo James told Region 8 News that their phone lines have been spoofed, and people are receiving calls from the "Caraway Municipal Police Department."
The caller is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest and they must pay it over the phone or make arrangements to accept payment at the city hall or police department.
Mayor James wanted to let everyone know that this is a scam. Police do not call to try and get you to pay a fine or warrant.
The mayor added if you have any questions, you’re always welcome to reach out to the city.
