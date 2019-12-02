Dec. 2: Overnight house fire claims family’s pets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It will feel like winter once you step outside early today.
Your Monday will be met with cloudy, windy weather.
The temperature will struggle to hit the mid-40s as sunshine returns this afternoon.
Skies clear out tonight with lows near 30.
High pressure builds into Region 8 over the next couple days, leading to dry and mild conditions.
News Headlines
An overnight house fire claimed the lives of a Jonesboro family’s pets.
A man is in police custody, suspected in a Jonesboro residential burglary that turned deadly.
With six fewer shopping days that usual, Region 8 shoppers wasted no time this weekend to load up on holiday cheer and gifts.
