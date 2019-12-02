Health department relocating to higher grounds

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Health Unit is using grant money to relocate the facility to high ground to avoid future flooding problems.
Operations at the department have been affected 3 times in the past due to major flooding. During those times, the department was forced to close and relocate to be able to meet the health needs of the community.
Officials have secured $768,000 in state grant money to build on the higher side of Pocahontas.
Local administrator at the health department Lori Bergman says the move will benefit the nursing staff.
“We’re going to have a new building; a bigger building and we are definitely growing,” she says. “We’ve had a lot of growth in the county so it’s going to be wonderful.”
Bids are being taken to build the new location. Once those are made, a groundbreaking will begin the building process.
The new health department will be located on Camp Road and is expected to be completed by late 2020.
