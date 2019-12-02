1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was hurt and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Monday afternoon in North Jonesboro
According to Jonesboro Police Department’s Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, officers responded to the 500-block of Melrose in reference to a shots fired call.
Police say one person was taken to a Jonesboro hospital for their injuries.
The investigation into the shooting is underway.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and we will bring you more is it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.