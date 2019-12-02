1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting

One person hurt, one in custody after shooting (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 2, 2019 at 1:25 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 1:49 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was hurt and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Monday afternoon in North Jonesboro

According to Jonesboro Police Department’s Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, officers responded to the 500-block of Melrose in reference to a shots fired call.

Police say one person was taken to a Jonesboro hospital for their injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is underway.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and we will bring you more is it becomes available.

