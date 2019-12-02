Man charged for shooting at wife and stepsons, running from police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is facing several charges after police say he fired shots at his wife and stepson, and then ran from police.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police responded to the 600-block of East Oak Street for a shots fired call.
Police say Noah Johnson Jr. shot at a car with his stepson inside and then went inside the home firing two more shots at the wife and stepson.
Johnson left the scene before police arrived.
The affidavit states that once police processed the scene and left, Johnson returned and pointed a gun at his wife demanding her to leave the home with him.
Police say the wife was able to get away and call for help. Police got to the scene and Johnson started speeding away from the police in his car.
After a few blocks, police say Johnson jumped out of the car and police were able to apprehend him.
Johnson is facing 3-counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault on a family member, fleeing, DWI, and careless driving charges.
Judge Tommy Fowler set a $1 million cash-only bond for Johnson.
