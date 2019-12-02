Mo. treasurer kicks off “12 Days of Unclaimed Property” social media campaign

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is reminding Missourians and those who have lived in the state to check out the Unclaimed Property list.
Fitzpatrick said his office holds more than $1 billion in unclaimed property.
This holiday season, Fitzpatrick hopes social media will get the word out and help reunite people with their belongings, which could include cash.
"I hope these social media posts will encourage Missourians to search the list and maybe find an unexpected holiday bonus,” said Fitzpatrick.
Beginning Monday, Dec. 2, the Treasurer Office’s social media platforms will encourage people to check out the Unclaimed Property list by highlighting holiday-themed names and items in the database.
All posts will use the hashtag #12DaysofUCP. Posts will be made to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Some items once held in Unclaimed Property include an early edition of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, way more than five golden rings, vintage toys, and plenty of silver and gold.
To learn if the State of Missouri is holding your property, click here.
State law requires financial institutions, insurance companies, public agencies and other business entities to turn over unclaimed assets to the Treasurer’s Office.
According to the Treasurer’s Office, most unclaimed property consists of cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. Unclaimed property can also include uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits and wages from past jobs.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.