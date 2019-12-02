Ole Miss athletics director discusses firing of Coach Matt Luke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter publicly addressed the dismissal of coach Matt Luke Monday due to lack of success on the field.
Luke’s firing was first reported by Rivals’ Rebel Grove, but the official announcement came Monday morning during a news conference.
Carter acknowledged Luke’s efforts with the team since his appointment to interim head coach in 2017. When the players received the news Sunday, they didn’t take it lightly. Some players walked out of the meeting, according to Carter.
Carter says the Rebels’ 21-20 loss in this year’s Egg Bowl against Mississippi State was also a factor in Luke’s dismissal.
Luke took over Ole Miss’ program in 2017 after former head coach Hugh Freeze resigned following allegations of calling an escort service. According to WDAM, Luke never went to a bowl game in any of his seasons as interim head coach due to NCAA penalties.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.