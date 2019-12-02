Poughkeepsie man facing several sexual misconduct charges

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poughkeepsie man has been arrested on several sexual misconduct charges.
According to a press release from Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, Ethan Gann, 23, of Poughkeepsie was arrested in connection to an internet stalking and sexual misconduct with a juvenile investigation.
Not many details were released about what happened, but the sheriff stated that Gann was interviewed on Nov. 27 as part of that investigation.
After the interview, Gann was arrested on charges of rape, possession of child pornography, and internet stalking of a child.
Region 8 News has reached out for more information, and we will update this story as soon as that’s released.
