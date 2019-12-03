ABC: Business needs to change its name to sell beer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While the Alcoholic Beverage Control board last month nixed a plan to sell booze at a Jonesboro cinema, it gave the go-ahead to several other local businesses. However, one will have to change its name if it wants to sell beer.
During its November meeting, the ABC approved the following private club permit applications:
- Essence Hwy. 18, 2044 E. State Highway 18 in Blytheville
- Tavolo Italian Ristorante, 3000 Jennings Lane in Batesville
ABC Director Doralee Chandler also approved last month several applications, including a beer on-premises permit for The G Spot, 225 Greenwood in Lepanto. However, the permit is conditional upon the owner changing the trade name, as well as repairing the business, receipt of health department approval, and installation of lighted fire exit signs with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.
Other director’s decisions handed down during November included:
- Dodge’s Store, 3605 S. Division, Blytheville—Beer off-premises and small farm wine-retail change of manager
- El Puerto, 324 North 6th St., Blytheville—private club and beer on-premises change of manager
- Flash Energy #22, 3702 S. Division, Blytheville—Beer-off premises and small farm wine-retail replacement. Conditional upon receipt of clearance letter from the Department of Finance & Administration.
- Flash Energy #177, 1305 E. Main St., Blytheville—Beer-off premises and small farm wine-retail replacement. Conditional upon receipt of clearance letter from the Department of Finance & Administration.
- Colton’s Steakhouse & Grill of Jonesboro, 2309 E. Parker, Jonesboro—Private club change of manager
- The Horizon Bistro, 4811 E. Johnson, Jonesboro—Private club change of manager.
- Marked Tree Chicken Stop, 113 Hwy. 63 West, Marked Tree—Beer off-premises. Conditional upon applicant making himself available to agent.
- Midway Mini Market, 302 Elm St., Marked Tree—Beer off-premises. Conditional upon sealing off or removing living quarters from the permitted premises; placing signs on the interior/exterior of drive-through indicating “No Alcohol to be Sold Through Window,” and applicant making himself available to agent with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.
- Flash Energy #17, 3120 Hwy. 367 North, Newport—Beer off-premises and small farm wine-retail replacement. Conditional upon receipt of clearance letter from the Department of Finance & Administration.
- Flash Energy #176, 1005 E. Kingshighway, Paragould—Beer-off premises and small farm wine-retail replacement. Conditional upon receipt of clearance letter from the Department of Finance & Administration.
- Jordan’s Kwik Stop #52, 2750 Hwy. 67 South, Pocahontas—Beer off-premises. Conditional upon completion of construction and installation of a telephone with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.
- Flash Energy #23, 1828 Hwy. 69 Blvd., Trumann—Beer-off premises and small farm wine-retail replacement. Conditional upon receipt of clearance letter from the Department of Finance & Administration.
- Flash Energy #32, 1727 Hwy. 69 Blvd., Trumann—Beer-off premises and small farm wine-retail replacement. Conditional upon receipt of clearance letter from the Department of Finance & Administration.
- Flash Energy #195, 988 S. Falls Blvd., Wynne—Beer-off premises and small farm wine-retail replacement. Conditional upon receipt of clearance letter from the Department of Finance & Administration.
