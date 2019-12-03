Arkansas State WR Omar Bayless earns PFF All-American honors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless earned another accolade to add to his lengthy list of accomplishments.
He’s an Honorable Mention on the Pro Football All-American Team. It’s the 2nd straight season that a Red Wolf has earned All-American honors from a national outlet, Ronheen Bingham was on the Phil Steele 4th Team in 2018.
The senior from Laurel, Mississippi leads FBS with 1,473 receiving yards. Bayless is 2nd nationally with 16 receiving TDs and tied for 1st with 2 blocked kicks. He also earned Midseason All-American honors by the Associated Press.
Omar has set or tied several Sun Belt and Arkansas State records in 2019.
Bayless Breaking Records
- Sun Belt & Arkansas State record for most single-season receiving yards (1,473)
- Sun Belt & Arkansas State record for most single-season receiving TDs (16)
- Sun Belt & Arkansas State record for most 100 yard receiving games in a season (7)
- Tied Arkansas State record for most receiving TDs in a game (4 - SMU)
- Arkansas State record for most receiving TDs in a career (25)
