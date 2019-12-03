Dec. 3: Police investigating early morning shots fired call

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Clouds rolled in overnight ahead of an upper disturbance, holding temperatures steady in the low 30s.
These clouds will hang around for much of Tuesday, but we won’t see any rain from this one.
Expect filtered sunshine and a southwest breeze pushing afternoon highs into the lower 50s.

News Headlines
Police are investigating an early morning report of shots fired in a Jonesboro neighborhood.
Meanwhile, a man is in police custody accused in a Monday afternoon shooting that injured two people.
After weeks of debate, the Jonesboro City Council voted last night to approve the renaming of Commerce Drive to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
