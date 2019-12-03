Dr. Seuss’ ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ airs tonight on KAIT-NBC

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on KAIT-NBC tonight at 7 p.m. CST (Photo: NBC) (Source: NBC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 3, 2019 at 12:54 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 1:04 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved Christmas special returns Tuesday night.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on KAIT-NBC tonight at 7 p.m. CST.

The holiday classic revolves around the schemes of the green, small-hearted Grinch aiming to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos, citizens living in the town of Whoville.

The half-hour show first aired on television in 1966, and its musical theme, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” is a popular holiday song.

After Tuesday’s airing, the show will return to KAIT-NBC again on Christmas Day at 7 p.m.

