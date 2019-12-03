Food Bank of NEA receives grant from Arvest Foundation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas received a $7,500 grant Monday from the Arvest Foundation.
According to a press release, the grant will be used to benefit the Food Pantry Network Program in their 12-county service area, along with providing nutritious foods to individuals at risk of hunger through the food bank’s network of non-profit agencies and programs.
“We are grateful for the support provided to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas by the Arvest Foundation,” Christie Jordan, CEO for the Food Bank of NEA, said. “This grant will help our organization provide additional food resources to our agency partners who serve needy families.”
The Food Bank of NEA currently serves 140 agencies and programs, and distributed 6.9 million pounds of food in 2018.
