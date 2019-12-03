Jonesboro Police investigating a shots heard call

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are investigating an early morning shots heard call.
According to Sgt. Geha, shots were heard around the area of Burke Avenue and Olive Street around 2 A.M. Tuesday morning.
When police arrived, 4 shell casings were found and a power pole was damaged from those shots.
Police have not said if there are any injuries as of yet.
If you know anything that could help Jonesboro Police call CRIMESTOPPERS at 935-STOP(7867).
