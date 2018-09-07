Near 60 Degrees Wednesday and Thursday

Clouds have been hanging around today, but a few locations were able to make it to near 60 degrees anyway. Tonight, we’ll drop down into the 30s again with clear skies. In the next two days, highs will be near 60 by the afternoon. We’ll see sun on Wednesday, and clouds move in on Thursday along with a few light showers. Most of the light rain moves out by sunrise Friday morning. Rain amounts stay below a quarter of an inch. Mild December weather looks to continue through the weekend with highs near 60 before a stronger cold front moves in early next week.