Popular restaurant to close

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sully’s Restaurant announced Tuesday afternoon that it will close its doors on Jan. 1, 2020.
In a Facebook post, the owners of Sully's Restaurant announced that it would close its door at the beginning of the year.
Sully’s was originally located on Main Street in downtown Jonesboro but moved to its current location on Caraway Road back in 2016.
The owner said, "it's what is best for me and my family," as the reasoning behind the closure.
The restaurant served a free Thanksgiving dinner for those who needed someplace to go for Thanksgiving.
The post said they do have a New Year’s Eve party set before closing day.
