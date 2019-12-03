Southland School District names new superintendent, to take over in July 2020

CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) -The Southland School District announced that Misty Galloway will take over as the superintendent of the school district in 2020.
According to a press release, Galloway will take over beginning July 1, 2020, succeeding Thomas Gotsch, who announced his retirement at the end of the school year.
“I am honored to have been chosen for this position,” Galloway said. “I am grateful to serve in this capacity. I will work collaboratively, with an emphasis on teamwork and a “students first” mindset, to continue moving our district in a positive direction and improving the educational outcomes for all of our students.”
Galloway originally completed her coursework in the doctoral program in educational leadership for William Wood University and is now working on her dissertation. She also earned a Master of Arts in Curriculum K-12, along with a Masters in Educational Administration.
“I believe incredible things can happen in a school where students are challenged, they have choices about their education and they get feedback to correct the course of their choices," Galloway said. “I’m excited to lead this journey with Southland and I hope to bring a spirit of teamwork and a commitment to our students.”
