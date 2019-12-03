St. Jude, MPD announce road closures ahead of marathon weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Memphis Marathon organizers and Memphis Police have announced the road closures and traffic flows for this weekend’s marathon.
The 26.2-mile marathon begins at 8 a.m. Saturday downtown and makes its way to midtown before concluding back downtown.
Soft closures are expected to begin around 6 p.m. on Friday night. Traffic should be able to move as normal through the Downtown area around 4 p.m. Saturday after the marathon.
Some roads that will be affected:
- B.B. King near FedExForum and Beale Alley
- Union
- Monroe
Motorists who plan on traveling Downtown on Saturday are advised to use the northern side of Main Street to Second Street, Madison Avenue, Danny Thomas and Jefferson Street. All road closures are also listed on the “Ways” app.
MPD asks that motorists pay attention to detour signs and officer signals while driving this weekend to help ease traffic flow.
Parking areas are listed on the St. Jude website for Downtown employees, and marathon runners. Each race will have a set parking location.
Traffic could get tricky for a good portion of Memphis as the Memphis Tigers take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl, leaving no room for runners to race across the field.
MPD is expecting about 70,000 motorists for the marathon alone, not including those who are in the Bluff City for the big championship game. Numbers could amount to nearly 100,000 motorists on the streets of Memphis this weekend.
