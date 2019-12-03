Suddenlink agrees to hold public meeting in Jonesboro after numerous complaints

“The City does not have the ability to make demands of Suddenlink, but I am pleased that Mr. Ayers and these gentlemen are at least willing to come to Jonesboro and face their customers,” Perrin said. “I told them that it is clear to me that their issues revolve around customer service. Because their franchise is with the state, not the City, I cannot require anything of them. “But if it comes to it, I can at the very least seek opportunities with other providers. To create more competition in our market, I think that is worth the effort,” Perrin said