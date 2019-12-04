Arkansas State WR Omar Bayless named SBC Player of the Year, QB Layne Hatcher earns Freshman of the Year honors

Following a season-ending injury to quarterback Logan Bonner, Hatcher stepped into a starting role in the fifth game of the season and quarterbacked the squad to a 5-3 Sun Belt record. The Little Rock, Ark., native threw for at least 300 yards in five of his eight starts and completed multiple touchdown passes in each of those games. He ended the regular season by completing 177-of-259 passes for a 68.3 percentage that ranks as the second highest in school history.