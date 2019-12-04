ASP investigating death of Cross County arrestee

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a suspect that was under arrest by the Cross County Sheriff’s Office.
Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler told Region 8 News over the phone that agents were requested by the prosecuting attorney’s office to investigate the death.
Sadler said the victim’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of death.
State police investigators continue their investigation by speaking to witnesses.
Sadler said no other information is available at this time.
Region 8 News also reached out to Cross County Sheriff David West for details on the arrest, but he said the information would need to come from Arkansas State Police.
The name of the victim and deputies involved have not been officially released.
