Authorities investigating plane crash on I-22 in Mississippi, pilot injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A plane crash shut down part of a Mississippi interstate overnight. The pilot was taken to the hospital.
It was a wild scene for those on I-22 around 9:30 p.m. last night. A small plane crashed on the roadway not far from the Benton County, Marshall County line.
The Benton County Mississippi Sheriff’s Office are reporting that only the pilot was aboard the fixed wing single-engine plane.
We’re told the pilot was alert and talking when paramedics got there, but was taken to the hospital for precaution.
Right now it’s unclear where this plane was heading to or coming from, but according to Federal Aviation Administration records, the plane is registered to a cPO Box address in Arizona.
The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing. One lane of the interstate was blocked because of the crash and has since reopened.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.