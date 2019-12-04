Businesses disappointed in council’s decision to change Commerce Drive’s name

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Business owners are upset after the Jonesboro City Council’s decision to rename Commerce Drive, saying it’s going to be a financial burden.
Many businesses told Region 8 News this decision has done nothing but ensure they’re going to have to spend money to fix their signage to say Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
According to the City of Jonesboro, there are 25 businesses and 7 homes and apartment complexes on Commerce Drive.
Silver Moon Trailers General Manager Matt Elam says this is going to bring big changes to the businesses in the area.
“It’s going to negatively impact us financially,” Elam says. “We’re going to be out tens of thousands of dollars changing signs, letterheads, advertising. I don’t think that’s a fair burden to put on us.”
Commerce Warehousing LLC wrote an email to the city council stating their stance on the change.
“There is more to this name change scenario than just getting the mail delivered. There are millions of dollars in the raw and finished products being delivered and shipped every day to and from Commerce Drive for Jonesboro industries that rely on making sure those trucks have no doubts as to their destination.”
However, Craighead County NAACP Branch president Emma Agnew has a different opinion.
“The City of Jonesboro made history last night,” she wrote. “A huge thank you to our city council for choosing progress; and to the many diverse supporters who took this journey with the NAACP to have a street named in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King.”
The Jonesboro City Council voted 9-3 in favor of the name change.
