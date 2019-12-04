City decides to let the dogs out in the park

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould is adding a feature for all their four-legged friends at Harmon Park.
A dog-friendly park with fencing and obstacles will soon come to the park, all to create a fun environment for all.
Paragould Park Director Pat Austin is ready to see the dog park become a reality for the city.
“We’re always looking for something new for the community, something they need or something we can offer to keep us moving forward,” Austin said.
This project is costing a total of $40,000. Austin has secured a $10,000 grant from the Paragould Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Neighborhood Market.
The remaining $30,000 in cost will be funded by the city if no other grant money can be found.
The dog park is expected to be completed by Spring 2020.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.