Dec. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Soak up the sun today because the weather will turn unsettled late this week into the weekend.
Sunshine will greet you at the door this morning, but west winds will make it feel a touch colder.
The next few days will be marked by slightly warmer-than-average conditions with afternoon highs in the mid-50s.
When will our next chance of rain arrive?
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Region 8 native Marybeth Byrd continues to wow America on The Voice, and she again prepares to sing live before America.
The Marked Tree School District and parent-teacher organization teamed up with Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas to teach citizens how to spot and prevent human trafficking.
Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a suspect that was under arrest by the Cross County Sheriff’s Office.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.