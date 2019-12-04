Doggie door lets burglar in home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A door designed to let the dogs out apparently let a crook get in.
A chaplain at a local hospital reported Monday that sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. someone entered his home on Terrace Court and stole more than $3,500 worth of belongings.
According to the initial incident report, the suspect entered the home through a doggie door.
Officer Michael Bush stated once inside, the suspect “scavenged the rooms” and stole several items.
Among the items stolen were two handguns and a rifle. The burglar also took a MacBook and a Nintendo console, as well as a piggy bank with the words “Work, Save” on it containing $53.
An incomplete description of a possible suspect was included in the report but was not named.
