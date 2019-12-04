FBI looking for woman in connection to child sexual exploitation investigation

(KFVS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a woman who may have information on an investigation into child sexual exploitation.
According to the FBI, initial videos of the unidentified woman, referred to as Jane Doe 37, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2014.
They say the EXIF data embedded in the video files also indicated the files were produced in April 2012. In addition, audio from the animated film “The Land Before Time” can be heard in the background of the videos.
Jane Doe 37 was described as a white female with brown hair and wearing dark-framed glasses. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that her appearance may have changed over the years.
According to the FBI, information on this person was originally released in late 2016 under a John Doe title. However, further investigation has led them to determine the gender of the person is female and not male.
Anyone with information can submit a tip by clicking here or calling the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
This is part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives. Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults, referred to as John/Jane Does, who visibly show their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.
