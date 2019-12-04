Guns stolen from UPD officer’s SUV

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rather than investigating a crime, an A-State police officer recently found himself the victim of one.
The victim, who is a University Police Department officer, reported early Tuesday morning someone entered his unlocked Toyota 4-Runner and stole a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun and a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, along with two holsters, and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
The break-in happened in the 4300-block of Aggie Road around 4 a.m., according to the initial incident report.
The suspects also entered a 2013 Chevy Tahoe belonging to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, no items were taken from that SUV.
There are no known suspects at this time; however, the report described a 4-door hardtop small car, possibly white or silver, as a suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information on this break-in should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
