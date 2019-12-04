The Haven of NEA providing help in domestic violence situations during holiday season

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -The holidays bring lots of stress as people try to get the best of the best or try to meet the bare minimum to survive and get gifts for loved ones; stress that brings more domestic violence calls.
The Haven of Northeast Arkansas, a non-profit Mississippi County domestic violence shelter, is here to offer help and protection at the time of distress.
Domestic violence shelter coordinator Phyllis McClendon said people often lose sight and forget about shelters after Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. However, during this time of year, law enforcement and shelters see an increase of calls for help from women and those with children.
Although many are afraid while trying to escape from harm, McClendon said they do everything in their power to get the help and security they need.
“We give that telephone reassurance, let them know that we’re here for them 24 hours a day," said McClendon.
"If they choose to come to the shelter, we still make the arrangements for them to come. We make sure they get their Christmas dinner like everybody else, Christmas presents and everything.”
The Haven offers emergency shelter, 24/7 services, adult and child advocates, victim and court advocacy, lay and referred counseling, domestic violence and financial education, transitional housing, food, clothing, transportation, job search assistance, non-resident support, community education, and awareness.
For help from the 24/7 hotline, call 1-800-1064.
To volunteer or donate items such as clothing, food, or money to The Haven, call (870)-532-6669.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.