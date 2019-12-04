Lyon sweeps Williams Baptist Tuesday in basketball doubleheader

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A rivalry renewed on the hardwood Tuesday in Batesville. Lyon swept Williams Baptist in a American Midwest Conference doubleheader.
#20 Lyon (Women) 66, Williams Baptist 51
Riverview alum Madison Riley had 17 pts in the Scots (6-1 overall, 3-0 AMC) victory. AMC Player of the Week Liz Henderson also scored in double figures, the Cedar Ridge alum had 14 and 6 rebounds. Tasia Bland and Taylor Freeman had 17 each for the Lady Eagles (6-2 overall, 2-1 AMC)
Lyon (Men) 69, Williams Baptist 60
Harding Academy alum Grant Patterson had 17 points and 6 rebounds as the Scots (7-2, 3-0 AMC) stayed perfect in conference play. Ray Price (13) and Hunter Daley (11) were also in double figures. Aaron King led the Eagles with 20 pts.
