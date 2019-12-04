Man facing battery charge after attacking man at workplace

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a battery charge after assaulting a person at a Jonesboro business.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro officers responded to the unspecified business on C.W. Post Road on Nov. 17.
It stated that while at work, Colton Bennett and the victim got into a verbal argument.
The victim and witnesses said that Bennett hit the victim in the face in an unprovoked attack.
The victim suffered serious injuries from the attack and was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis and required surgery.
Bennett appeared before Judge Tommy Fowler on Dec. 3 who found probable cause to charge him with second-degree battery.
His bond was set at $15,000 and a no-contact order was issued.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.