Marked Tree School District educates community on human trafficking

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - In Poinsett County, the Marked Tree School District and the parent-teacher organization teamed up with Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas to teach ways to spot and prevent human trafficking.
PTO Secretary Kasey Dunavant said they put the event together in hopes of educating our community and help to protect our friends and families.
Around 20 people attended the event and Brown said she’s willing to travel anywhere to educate those who are willing to listen.
“It’s just as prevalent in these small rural communities as it is in these bigger cities that we see. That’s probably one of the biggest misconceptions that it’s not happening here, but it is,” Brown said.
She said children and teens are targeted because many predators lure them in online. From social media sites, easy jobs with fast money or video games, human trafficking happens with fake promises.
Brown said watch your children’s behavior and who they are interacting with online.
“To aid in the prevention against human trafficking, people have to be educated on what it looks like so they can protect themselves, protect their children, and be able to identify it. Hopefully, they can rescue people from human trafficking,” Brown said.
For more information, visit Hope Found online or contact the Jonesboro hotline at 870-336-7256.
