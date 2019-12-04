Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor coming to Arkansas

Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor will perform at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock next year. (Source: Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 4, 2019 at 8:37 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 8:37 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor will perform at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock next year.

The concert, according to a Wednesday news release, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at noon. They range in price from $59.50 to $149.50 with applicable service charges.

Tickets may be purchased at the arena box office, or online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.LiveNation.com.

Maroon 5 is known for its hit songs like “Memories,” “Girls Like You,” and “Payphone.”

