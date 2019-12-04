Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor will perform at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock next year.
The concert, according to a Wednesday news release, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at noon. They range in price from $59.50 to $149.50 with applicable service charges.
Tickets may be purchased at the arena box office, or online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.LiveNation.com.
Maroon 5 is known for its hit songs like “Memories,” “Girls Like You,” and “Payphone.”
