Mississippi County Library System renovates locations, more additions to come

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -After years of rainy leaks and tinted lighting in a Mississippi County public library, a new renovation has brightened the mood, and more plans are coming in the future.
The Blytheville Public Library has come a long way after they were given notice two years ago to make some changes, or else their insurance would no longer be covered.
Now the library has a new skylight, roof, and five heating and air units as of Oct. 2019.
The county library director says they’re even considering adding maker spaces for production software and 3D printing, meeting rooms, and even a smoothie bar.
The purpose of the new change is said to give the library a “social, front porch community feeling.”
“Libraries are very different than they were 20 years ago," Mississippi County Library System director, Lowell Walters, said.
"So what we’re trying to do is change what we do to be more 21st century; back to the whole front porch concept and that sort of thing.”
The Osceola location is up next on the list for some renovations. Walters said the Osceola location needs a new roof, bathrooms, a membrane replacement, and possibly a learning kitchen.
The bidding process for the Osceola location is planned to be discussed at next month’s board meeting, and they hope to begin changes by Summer 2020.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.