Osceola a win away from returning to War Memorial, host 3A semis Friday

Osceola a win away from returning to War Memorial, Seminoles host 3A semis Friday
By Chris Hudgison | December 3, 2019 at 11:02 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 11:02 PM

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re getting closer to Semifinal Friday in high school football.

Osceola is a win away from returning to War Memorial. I visited the 11-1 Seminoles this afternoon. Robert Hooks’ tribe haven’t lost since August.

11 straight wins have the purple and gold back in familiar territory. Osceola hosts 11-2 Camden Harmony Grove on Friday.

Arkansas High School Football Playoffs - Notable Matchups This Week

Friday 7:00pm: Harmony Grove at Osceola (3A Semis)

Friday 7:00pm: Harding Academy at Prescott (3A Semis)

Friday 7:00pm: Fordyce at Salem (2A Semis)

Saturday 6:30pm: Searcy vs. Benton (6A Finals)

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.