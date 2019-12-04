Osceola a win away from returning to War Memorial, host 3A semis Friday

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re getting closer to Semifinal Friday in high school football.
Osceola is a win away from returning to War Memorial. I visited the 11-1 Seminoles this afternoon. Robert Hooks’ tribe haven’t lost since August.
11 straight wins have the purple and gold back in familiar territory. Osceola hosts 11-2 Camden Harmony Grove on Friday.
Arkansas High School Football Playoffs - Notable Matchups This Week
Friday 7:00pm: Harmony Grove at Osceola (3A Semis)
Friday 7:00pm: Harding Academy at Prescott (3A Semis)
Friday 7:00pm: Fordyce at Salem (2A Semis)
Saturday 6:30pm: Searcy vs. Benton (6A Finals)
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.