Police department needing community help ahead of holiday

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - Marmaduke Police Department needs the community’s help to make sure all Angel Tree wishes are granted, and there are enough coats to go around.
Inside Marmaduke City Hall, this year’s Angel Tree is empty. So far, only ranted 11 wishes from the tree have been granted.
Police Chief Scott Chambers says there are still wishes to be granted in Marmaduke and wants to make sure all needs are met.
The department is also doing a coat drive. Chambers says that project also needs help with a few items:
- Children’s coats
- Gloves
- Caps
- Scarves
Chambers has seen the community come together before when cleaning up from a tornado. Now, he says the city needs the community to step up again.
“This town has a lot of heart and community,” he says. “That’s what I want to see them do again but do it in a different way. It’s not a disaster but it’s reaching out to your fellow neighbor and helping them.”
Chambers says he wants to see more names on the tree and the community to feel served.
Chambers mentioned the names and personal information are kept confidential. The only information put on the tree include:
- First name, last initial
- Gender
- Gifts the person would like/need
Items can then be bought and brought to the police department. The deadline for those gifts is Dec. 20 and will be delivered on Dec. 24.
The coat drive will go on now through Dec. 30.
