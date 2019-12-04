Report: Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson interested in Missouri opening

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Arkansas State football coach could be thinking SEC.
The St. Louis Post Dispatch and PowerMizzou (Tigers 247 Sports site) report that Blake Anderson is on Missouri’s radar for their head coach vacancy. Anderson has talked to Tigers officials this week.
Blake has led the Red Wolves to 46 wins in 6 seasons including 2 Sun Belt championships (2015 and 2016). He’s also maintained A-State’s bowl streak. The scarlet and black will be selected Sunday to their 9th straight bowl game, 6 in 6 seasons under Anderson.
