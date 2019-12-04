Residents learn more about Highway 69 widening project

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) -One Poinsett County road in Trumann that takes travelers to and from Interstate 555 will receive major upgrades thanks to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Officials are looking at widening Highway 69, by adding one lane to the highway, along with curbs and gutters.
On Tuesday, ARDOT held a public involvement meeting in Trumann.
ARDOT District Engineer Brad Smithee said the goal of this meeting was to let the community voice their opinions before the project gets underway.
"You got to meet design standards, got to meet federal rules, got to meet state rules, but personal needs and wishes are so important in these things," Smithee said. "We don't want to build something we think is the right thing, we want to build something correct, built according to all the rules we have but meets the needs of all the citizens in the community."
The project isn’t expected to start until Nov. 2021 but Smithee said everything is currently tentative and could change.
