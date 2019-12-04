Roberson has 21 pts but Crowley’s Ridge falls to Rust

Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge College Athletics
Rust College exploded out to a 20-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the game and never gave up the lead in route to a 74-60 win over Crowley’s Ridge College.
Logan Willett put one of two free throw attempts in after being fouled with 12:15 to play in the first half for the Pioneers first point of the night. CRC pulled within 11 before the half as Rust led 35-24 at the break.
Rust dominated on the rebounds in the night. The Bearcats outrebounded the Pioneers 38-25, including a 16-5 advantage in offensive rebounds.
Bo Roberson led the Pioneers with 21 points in the loss. Randy Stanley added 10 points on the night.
