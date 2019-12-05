Affidavit: Man caught with 2 knives, after trying to open car door with a kid inside

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was arrested Wednesday after police say he tried to open a car door with a kid inside, while also being armed with 2 knives.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Brandon Houston, 29, tried to open the back door of a random car, where a child was inside.
Police say the victims then approached Houston and "asked him what he was doing?"
The affidavit states the victims told police Houston became very angry, was cussing, and then pulled a fixed blade knife from his pocket and came towards one of the victims.
They say Houston raised his knife and said, "he was going to stab him."
Houston was charged with domestic battery in the second-degree, and Judge Tommy Fowler set his bond at $75,000.
