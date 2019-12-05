ALSAC and St. Jude Marathon organizers discuss details for the big weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday is a big day for Memphis from the St. Jude Memphis Marathon to the Memphis Tigers playing in the AAC Championship! But runners and drivers listen up. You could start seeing traffic Thursday in Memphis and Southaven.
This year there is a big change for all the runners this year when it comes to picking up your race packets.
Because of renovations at the convention center, St. Jude is moving the operation to the Landers Center in Southaven.
The doors open Thursday at noon until 7 p.m. and they will be open Friday from noon to 9 p.m.
Runners can get their packets and visit different race exhibitors. City leaders in Southaven are warning drivers about heavy traffic near the Landers Center. And you can expect even more traffic in Memphis this weekend.
Memphis police are expecting about 70,000 people on the road for the marathon alone. Marathon officials say participants from 17 different countries are participating this year along with 7,200 St. Jude Heroes.
President and CEO of ALSAC Rick Shadyac says the marathon is more than an event, but a time for participants to come together as a family.
It kicks off in front of FedExForum at 8 a.m. Saturday, then at 2:30 p.m. the Tigers play at the Liberty Bowl. So there will be even more drivers.
You can expect road closures in the downtown and midtown areas starting Friday night
