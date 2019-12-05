Brackets revealed for 73rd NEA Tournament

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The oldest high school basketball tournament in Arkansas is around the corner.
Brackets and seeds were revealed Wednesdsay for the 73rd NEA Tournament.
Valley View (Division 3), Tuckerman (Division 2), and Ridgefield Christian (Division 1) are the top boys seeds. Reigning state champ Batesville (Division 3) is a number 1 seed along with Tuckerman (Division 2) and Cedar Ridge (Division 1).
The tournament tips of December 19th at First National Bank Arena. Game times will be revealed next week.
