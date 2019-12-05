Brackets revealed for 73rd NEA Tournament

Brackets revealed for 73rd NEA Tournament
GF Default - NEA Tournament: Brookland boys beat Valley View
By Chris Hudgison | December 4, 2019 at 6:36 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 6:36 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The oldest high school basketball tournament in Arkansas is around the corner.

Brackets and seeds were revealed Wednesdsay for the 73rd NEA Tournament.

Valley View (Division 3), Tuckerman (Division 2), and Ridgefield Christian (Division 1) are the top boys seeds. Reigning state champ Batesville (Division 3) is a number 1 seed along with Tuckerman (Division 2) and Cedar Ridge (Division 1).

The tournament tips of December 19th at First National Bank Arena. Game times will be revealed next week.

NEA Tournament - Boys Division 3

Bracket for Division 3 Boys in 73rd NEA Tournament
Bracket for Division 3 Boys in 73rd NEA Tournament (Source: KAIT)

NEA Tournament - Girls Division 3

Bracket for Division 3 Girls in 73rd NEA Tournament
Bracket for Division 3 Girls in 73rd NEA Tournament (Source: KAIT)

NEA Tournament - Boys Division 2

Bracket for Division 2 Boys in 73rd NEA Tournament
Bracket for Division 2 Boys in 73rd NEA Tournament (Source: KAIT)

NEA Tournament - Girls Division 2

Bracket for Division 2 Girls in 73rd NEA Tournament
Bracket for Division 2 Girls in 73rd NEA Tournament (Source: KAIT)

NEA Tournament - Boys Division 1

Bracket for Division 1 Boys in 73rd NEA Tournament
Bracket for Division 1 Boys in 73rd NEA Tournament (Source: KAIT)

NEA Tournament - Girls Division 1

Bracket for Division 1 Girls in 73rd NEA Tournament
Bracket for Division 1 Girls in 73rd NEA Tournament (Source: KAIT)

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.