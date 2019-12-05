Dec. 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Clouds spread across Region 8 overnight ahead of the next weather disturbance.
Following a chilly start, the temperature should rebound to near 60 this afternoon.
A few showers are possible late tonight and especially Friday morning as a low pressure system passes nearby.
News Headlines
Marybeth Byrd is not the only Region 8 singer hitting all the right notes. A Jonesboro family will get their time to shine Friday when they perform on national TV.
Two Air Evac Lifeteam bases in Arkansas have closed, including the base in Paragould.
Human sex trafficking has been on law enforcement’s radar for quite some time; one law enforcement agency is adding a federal agent to their force to help stop it.
