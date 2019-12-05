Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped 28 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed the St. Louis Blues a rare regulation road loss with a 3-0 victory. Penguins forward Stefan Noesen celebrated his return to the NHL with his first goal of the season for Pittsburgh. The Penguins called Noesen up from the minor leagues to help them deal with a rash of injuries to high-profile players, including captain Sidney Crosby. Alex Galchenyuk and Teddy Blueger also scored for Pittsburgh. St. Louis saw its 10-game road point streak end despite 30 saves by Jordan Binnington.
ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Devoe scored 26 points and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half for a 73-56 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Devoe was essentially a one-man team as the Yellow Jackets seized control. Georgia Tech had a rare breather down the stretch after four of its first five games were decided by a total of nine points. Nebraska couldn't overcome 32 percent shooting that only got worse over the final 20 minutes. The Cornhuskers connected on just 8 of 32 shots in the second half. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 14 points.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Senior Michael Jacobson scored 19 points on 8 of 9 shooting and Iowa State beat Kansas City 79-61. Tyrese Haliburton added 19 points and seven assists for the Cyclones, who won despite another frigid night from beyond the arc. Iowa State finished just 5 of 21 on 3s. Kansas City (5-5) got as close as 57-54 with 6:37 left. The Cyclones responded with six quick points, and Rasir Bolton's 3-point dunk pushed their lead to 69-58, and Haliburton and Bolton followed with 3 that sealed a win that was much uglier than the final score suggested.
ATLANTA (AP) — Court records show Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy has settled a lawsuit filed against him by his former girlfriend. Delicia Cordon had sued McCoy last year, saying he failed to protect her from a violent July 2018 home invasion at a house he owned just outside Atlanta. McCoy was not at the home during the attack. He played for the Buffalo Bills at the time. The parties notified the court last month that they had resolved the lawsuit. The terms of the settlement are not disclosed in online court records. A judge on Wednesday ordered the case closed.
IRVING, Texas (AP) — NCAA rushing leader Chuba Hubbard from Oklahoma State has been named the Big 12 offensive player of the year. Big 12 sacks leader James Lynch from Baylor was named the top defensive player. The Big 12 awards released Wednesday were determined by a vote of the league's 10 coaches. Baylor coach Matt Rhule was chosen by his peers as the top coach after his No. 8 Bears went from 11 losses two years ago to 11 wins and a spot in this year's Big 12 championship game. Oklahoma graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the league's offensive newcomer of the year.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State has looked like a basketball team searching for its identity in the first month of the season. At just 4-3, Iowa State is off to its worst start under Steve Prohm. All three of those losses came against Power Five teams. Prohm says he was actually encouraged by a 1-2 showing at tournament in the Bahamas. He says it helped clarify his team’s strength and weaknesses. The Cyclones host UMKC on Wednesday to kick off a five-game homestand.