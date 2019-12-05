Jail upgrade brings a few ‘minor kinks’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday an upgrade to its system has created a few problems.
The department, according to a news release, recently changed its commissary services, inmate phone service, video visitation technology, and jail management software.
While the new additions have enhanced the services the department provides to families of those incarcerated, Sheriff Steve Franks asks citizens to “be patient as we work out the minor kinks.”
To put money on an inmate’s books, do a video visitation, or place a commissary order, go to jailatm.com or use the kiosk or video booth in the sheriff’s office.
Phone time can be purchased at the sheriff’s office or by calling 877-618-3516.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.