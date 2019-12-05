JPD adds federal agent to battle sex trafficking

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Human sex trafficking has been on law enforcement’s radar for quite some time; one law enforcement agency is adding a federal agent to their force to help stop it.
Jonesboro Police Department has added the agent with Homeland Security to educate officers and community on the signs of sex trafficking.
The agent will work alongside the Internet Crimes Against Children Division at JPD. Rick Elliott, police chief, said what they are trying to do is be proactive.
“There are victims out there that we’d like to get identified, get them out of this and then get them the help they’re going to need instead of being caught up in this ongoing cycle,” Elliott said.
This federal agent being added to JPD will also mean harsher punishment. If you are caught sex trafficking, it will be federal prosecution.
People can file a report online or call the 24-hour hotline sex trafficking hotline at 870-339-7256.
