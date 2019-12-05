Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ARKANSAS REVENUE
Arkansas tax collections keep state’s revenue up for year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ finance office says higher than expected sales and income tax collections in November kept the state’s revenue above forecast and above the same month last year. The Department of Finance and Administration on Tuesday said the state’s net available revenue in November totaled $431.8 million.
STREET RENAMING-MLK
Arkansas city to rename street to honor Martin Luther King
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Officials in a northeast Arkansas city have voted to rename a street in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. following months of spirited debate. The Jonesboro City Council on Monday approved converting Commercial Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The vote comes after the council formed a committee in June to address the issue after some council members opposed renaming Johnson Avenue after King. Emma Agnew with the NAACP says the gesture is about honoring someone who gave people hope.
AUSTIN PEAY-ARKANSAS
Arkansas starts 8-0 for first time in 22 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 17 points and Arkansas won its eighth straight, 69-61 over Austin Peay, tying the Razorbacks’ longest streak since 1997-98. Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones scored 16 apiece and Arkansas (8-0) scored 21 points off 21 Austin Peay turnovers.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-ARKANSAS
Arkansas may revoke retailers’ inactive medical pot licenses
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials say they may consider revoking medical marijuana licenses for dispensaries that aren’t open by June. Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control officials regulate the state's budding cannabis industry. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that that those officials say they could begin taking action against inoperable dispensaries at the end of January. But a necessary rule won’t be ready by then. Officials have said licenses may not be reissued when they’re up for renewal in June.
ENTERGY-SOLAR PROJECT
Construction begins on solar project in southeast Arkansas
LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. (AP) — Workers have begun construction on a new solar project in southeast Arkansas that’s expected to produce enough electricity to power more than 18,000 homes once it’s up and running. The Chicot Solar Energy Center near Lake Village is a project of NextEra Energy Resources and Entergy Arkansas. They say the project will be larger than the Stuttgart Solar Energy Center, which came online in 2018 and was Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project at the time.
YOUTH CENTER INVESTIGATION
Records: Arkansas youth treatment center broke federal rules
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — State records indicate an Arkansas youth mental health treatment center broke federal rules by using chemical injections to restrain young people held in seclusion. Inspection records obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette say the Piney Ridge Treatment Center was cited for at least 13 violations of rules prohibiting simultaneous restraint and seclusion in 30 days. The Fayetteville facility was inspected in October after reports that staff were using physical and chemical restraints too much.